Kuzma recorded 13 points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes during a 111-95 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

Kuzma struggled a bit with his shot for the second consecutive game but still scored 13 points and fell one rebound shy of his fourth double-double of the season. After a scorching four-game stretch in which the rookie shot above 55 percent from the field in each game, he has leveled off a bit. This game came on a back-to-back, which could explain the cold shooting. The down side for owners with Kuzma is that he only has five steals and one block total on the season.