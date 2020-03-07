Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles with shot
Kuzma totaled 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes during the Lakers' 113-103 win over Milwaukee on Friday.
Playing a distant second fiddle to the dynamic duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James (combined 67 points), Kuzma was the only other Laker in double-figure scoring. In addition to Friday's shooting woes, Kuzma is now just 7-of-40 from beyond the arc in his past nine games. He can be a drop candidate.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 20 in victory over Pelicans•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Starting in place of injured Davis•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 10 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Registers double-double•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Delivers double-double from bench•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.