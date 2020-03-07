Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles with shot

Kuzma totaled 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes during the Lakers' 113-103 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Playing a distant second fiddle to the dynamic duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James (combined 67 points), Kuzma was the only other Laker in double-figure scoring. In addition to Friday's shooting woes, Kuzma is now just 7-of-40 from beyond the arc in his past nine games. He can be a drop candidate.