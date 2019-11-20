Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Suffers eye abrasion Tuesday
Coach Frank Vogel said after Tuesday's 112-107 win over the Thunder that Kuzma was removed from the contest due to a right eye abrasion, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kuzma played nine minutes and supplied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) before departing in the first half with the injury. According to Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, Vogel noted that the Lakers' medical staff cleared Kuzma to return, but the coach said he used his "better judgment" to without the forward from action. Kuzma is slated to undergo further testing Wednesday, but it's believed to be precautionary more than anything. The Lakers will be back on the schedule Friday, taking on Oklahoma City in a rematch on the road.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...