Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Suffers eye abrasion Tuesday

Coach Frank Vogel said after Tuesday's 112-107 win over the Thunder that Kuzma was removed from the contest due to a right eye abrasion, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kuzma played nine minutes and supplied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) before departing in the first half with the injury. According to Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, Vogel noted that the Lakers' medical staff cleared Kuzma to return, but the coach said he used his "better judgment" to without the forward from action. Kuzma is slated to undergo further testing Wednesday, but it's believed to be precautionary more than anything. The Lakers will be back on the schedule Friday, taking on Oklahoma City in a rematch on the road.