Kuzma (heel) is available for Monday's game against the Warriors, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Kuzma, who was listed probable ahead of the contest with a sore right heel, will come off the bench for a second straight game as the Lakers go with Markieff Morris as their starting power forward alongside LeBron James. The move to the second unit didn't hinder Kuzma in his last outing Friday against the Pacers; he produced 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in the Lakers' 105-100 win.