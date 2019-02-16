Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Takes home MVP award Friday

Kuzma finished with 35 points (15-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 161-144 victory in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Kuzma appeared intent on taking home the MVP award Friday, looking to score at every opportunity in the Team USA victory. There were multiple contenders for the award but ultimately it went to Kuzma who led all scorers on the night. Kuzma has been having a solid season for the Lakers, however, can be a one-dimensional player at times. The Lakers are going to pushing hard for a playoff spot and Kuzma should continue to be a primary focus on the offensive end moving forward.