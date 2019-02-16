Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Takes home MVP award Friday
Kuzma finished with 35 points (15-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 161-144 victory in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Kuzma appeared intent on taking home the MVP award Friday, looking to score at every opportunity in the Team USA victory. There were multiple contenders for the award but ultimately it went to Kuzma who led all scorers on the night. Kuzma has been having a solid season for the Lakers, however, can be a one-dimensional player at times. The Lakers are going to pushing hard for a playoff spot and Kuzma should continue to be a primary focus on the offensive end moving forward.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...