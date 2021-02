Kuzma scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and grabbed six rebounds in Saturday's double-overtime victory versus Detroit.

Kuzma managed his highest scoring total since posting 22 points in a start Jan. 28, and he drilled three of his five attempts from beyond the arc. The fourth-year forward has had an up-and-down campaign thus far, producing mildly disappointing per-game averages of 10.1 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists while shooting 43.9 percent from the field.