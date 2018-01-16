Kuzma scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Monday's 123-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kuzma has been coming off the bench for the most part since January 5th, but it has not diminished his playing time as he has averaged 28.2 minutes since then. He continues his solid rookie campaign by proving he can hit the three and contributing in the other to major categories, mainly rebounds. The assist total Monday night tied his highest for the season, so if Kuzma can prove he can facilitate as well as get to the basket and score, he will become a more all-around and feared player.