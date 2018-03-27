Kuzma scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds and one assist across 41 minutes during Monday's 112-106 loss to the Pistons.

Kuzma logged a heaping dose of minutes in what was a competitive contest, responding with his second straight double-double. He doesn't contribute much in the other counting categories, but the rookie is a proven scorer and has crashed the boards with regularity since his role expanded. Kuzma has transformed into a reliable fantasy asset down the stretch and should continue to see a healthy dose of playing time on a young Lakers roster.