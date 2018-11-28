Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Team-high 21 points in loss
Kuzma had 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-85 loss to Denver.
Kuzma was the one bright spot for the Lakers on what was an otherwise disappointing night. The Lakers as a unit did not appear locked in for this one and there was certainly a lot of garbage time. Kuzma has been a nice source of points for the Lakers this season, currently averaging 16.4 points per game. He can provide some rebounds at times but his lack of consistent defensive numbers hurt his overall value.
