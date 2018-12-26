Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Team-high scoring haul in big win

Kuzma posted 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.

LeBron James was on his way to putting together an astronomical scoring tally but exited early due to his injured groin, so Kuzma's haul served as the team-high figure on the night. The second-year pro bounced back from his second sub-40-percent shooting tally of December in Tuesday's solid outing, and he now has back-to-back six-rebound efforts as well. Kuzma will look to continue adding to what has been a successful month in Thursday's interstate showdown against the Kings.