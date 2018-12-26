Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Team-high scoring haul in big win
Kuzma posted 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.
LeBron James was on his way to putting together an astronomical scoring tally but exited early due to his injured groin, so Kuzma's haul served as the team-high figure on the night. The second-year pro bounced back from his second sub-40-percent shooting tally of December in Tuesday's solid outing, and he now has back-to-back six-rebound efforts as well. Kuzma will look to continue adding to what has been a successful month in Thursday's interstate showdown against the Kings.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Turns in 11 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Leads team in scoring with 23 points•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in losing effort•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: 20 point streak continues•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes offensively in win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Posts stellar stat line Saturday•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...