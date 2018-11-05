Kuzma supplied 24 points (10-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in the Lakers' 121-107 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Kuzma was one of the few bright spots for the Lakers on a disastrous night overall. Los Angeles embarrassingly fell behind by a 42-17 margin after one quarter, but Kuzma continued to fire away and was key to a respectable second half for his club. The versatile second-year has remained in the starting five subsequent to Brandon Ingram completing his four-game suspension, and he's scored between 18 and Sunday's 24 points in three of the four games since the latter's return.