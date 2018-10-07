Kuzma provided 15 points (6-13 FT, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and four rebounds across 23 minutes during the Lakers' 103-87 preseason loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

Kuzma drew the start with LeBron James getting the night off for rest and finished with a team-high scoring haul. The talented second-year player has been sharp thus far this preseason, posting three double-digit scoring efforts over four games while shooting a red-hot 48.0 percent (12-for-25) over his last pair of contests.