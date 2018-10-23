Kuzma exploded for 37 points (15-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 45 minutes in the Lakers' 143-142 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.

Kuzma kicked off what is expected to be a four-game stint as a starter in place of Brandon Ingram (suspension) in spectacular fashion. The versatile second-year pro's point total co-led all scorers on the night and was just one point shy of his career high. It was a particularly encouraging sight to see Kuzma catch fire from the field after he'd shot under 40.0 percent in his first two games, a stretch that included a 2-for-12 tally from distance. Kuzma will look to stay hot during what should be a second consecutive start versus the Suns on Wednesday.