Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ties for game-high scoring total in OT loss
Kuzma exploded for 37 points (15-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 45 minutes in the Lakers' 143-142 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.
Kuzma kicked off what is expected to be a four-game stint as a starter in place of Brandon Ingram (suspension) in spectacular fashion. The versatile second-year pro's point total co-led all scorers on the night and was just one point shy of his career high. It was a particularly encouraging sight to see Kuzma catch fire from the field after he'd shot under 40.0 percent in his first two games, a stretch that included a 2-for-12 tally from distance. Kuzma will look to stay hot during what should be a second consecutive start versus the Suns on Wednesday.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...