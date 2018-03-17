Kuzma (ankle) stated that he'll be able to take the court Friday against Miami, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Kuzma was previously listed as questionable after missing Wednesday's game against Golden State with an ankle sprain, but he went through pregame warmups without any problems and is set to play Friday. With Brandon Ingram already ruled out of Friday's contest, Kuzma could crack the starting lineup.