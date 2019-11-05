Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: To see more minutes Tuesday

Kuzma (ankle) is expected to log up to 26 minutes Tuesday against the Bulls, ESPN's Eric Woodyard reports.

Kuzma has logged 19 and 16 minutes in his first two games this season, and the Lakers have evidently liked what they've seen out of the Utah product. "To me, it's not so much what his limitations are, it's really about rhythm and timing and conditioning for me in terms of what his minutes end up being," stated coach Frank Vogel. "But he's allowed to play 26 now."