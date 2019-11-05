Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: To see more minutes Tuesday
Kuzma (ankle) is expected to log up to 26 minutes Tuesday against the Bulls, ESPN's Eric Woodyard reports.
Kuzma has logged 19 and 16 minutes in his first two games this season, and the Lakers have evidently liked what they've seen out of the Utah product. "To me, it's not so much what his limitations are, it's really about rhythm and timing and conditioning for me in terms of what his minutes end up being," stated coach Frank Vogel. "But he's allowed to play 26 now."
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...