Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Trending in right direction
Kuzma (ankle) played live 4-on-4 during Friday's practice and participate in other non-contact drills during shootaround, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.
Kuzma is slowly making progress, though he's set to miss his second game of the season Friday. He's expected to continue to ramp up his activities over the weekend, though an exact timetable for his return remains uncertain at this time. According to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, the next step for Kuzma should be to play 5-on-5.
