Kuzma registered 13 points (5-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 loss to the Kings.

Kuzma remained in the starting five with Brandon Ingram (concussion) sidelined, and he managed to keep his post-All-Star-break streak of double-digit scoring efforts intact. However, his poor shooting capped his overall contributions, and his 31.3 percent success rate served as his lowest figure in that category since March 11. The fact that he was still able to claw his way to a respectable point total and do so without the benefit of a single free throw was especially impressive. Kuzma could potentially see another turn with the first unit if Ingram is unable to suit up for Tuesday's tilt against the Jazz.