Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Turns in 11 points in loss
Kuzma registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 107-99 loss to the Grizzlies.
Those who have been leaning on Kuzma over the past couple of weeks should expect his totals to sink a bit now that Brandon Ingram has made his way back into the starting five. The Kuzma/Ingram tandem has reaped enormous benefits for the Lakers, and when there's equity in their totals, the Lakers excel. Ingram took the lion's share of production on Sunday, but look for the Lakers to re-focus on a more even ball distribution as they take on Golden State on Christmas Day.
