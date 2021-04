Kuzma posted 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 111-97 loss to the Jazz.

Kuzma is still dealing with a calf injury, but his production has remained steady. He's averaged 15.6 points, 4-3 rebounds and 2.0 assists over eight games played in April. Kuzma's numbers can take a dip when teammate Talen Horton-Tucker gets a hot hand with the second unit, but currently, there are enough minutes to go around for both players.