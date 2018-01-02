Kuzma (quadriceps) indicated that he's unsure if he'll be able to play Wednesday against the Thunder, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

During Monday's 114-96 loss to the Timberwolves, Kuzma took a shot to his right quadriceps, an area that had already been a source of discomfort for him in recent games. With the Lakers playing in the second half of a back-to-back set, head coach Luke Walton opted to limit a hurting Kuzma to just 18 minutes Monday, leaving plenty of uncertainty about his availability for Wednesday. While it doesn't sound like Kuzma's injury is a long-term concern, his potential absence Wednesday would likely result in a temporary playing-time boost for Corey Brewer and Larry Nance.