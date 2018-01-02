Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Uncertain for Wednesday vs. Thunder
Kuzma (quadriceps) indicated that he's unsure if he'll be able to play Wednesday against the Thunder, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
During Monday's 114-96 loss to the Timberwolves, Kuzma took a shot to his right quadriceps, an area that had already been a source of discomfort for him in recent games. With the Lakers playing in the second half of a back-to-back set, head coach Luke Walton opted to limit a hurting Kuzma to just 18 minutes Monday, leaving plenty of uncertainty about his availability for Wednesday. While it doesn't sound like Kuzma's injury is a long-term concern, his potential absence Wednesday would likely result in a temporary playing-time boost for Corey Brewer and Larry Nance.
