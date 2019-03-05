Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Unlikely for Wednesday

Coach Luke Walton said after Monday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers that he doubts Kuzma (ankle) will be able to play Wednesday versus the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Walton noted that Kuzma was "limping pretty badly" after tweaking his right ankle in the fourth quarter, resulting in him concluding the night with 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six boards and one assist in 36 minutes. Unless Kuzma demonstrates notable progress at morning shootaround Wednesday, expect him to be ruled out well in advance of the contest. The Lakers are expected to get Brandon Ingram (shoulder) back in action Wednesday, so he would presumably swap in for Kuzma as one of the starting wings while JaVale McGee sticks as the top-unit center for a second straight contest.