Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: 'Very limited' Tuesday

Coach Frank Vogel did not sound overly optimistic Tuesday when discussing Kuzma's participation in non-contact drills, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports. "There's still a progression to be hand," Vogel said. "He was very limited with what he did today. It was all no contact and limited duration, so it's going to take some time for him to get his legs under him and built up to a point where he's playing live with contact."

Kuzma was officially cleared for non-contact drills on Monday, and while that's a step in the right direction, it appears as though there's a real chance he won't be available for the regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Clippers. The forward has been sidelined since mid-August with a stress reaction in his left foot, and it's unclear when he'll be cleared to progress toward full-speed work. Vogel went on to say Tuesday that even once Kuzma takes that next step, the Lakers will "want to see him respond well to [live contact]" before clearing him to return to game action. Until the Lakers say otherwise, Kuzma should be considered very much questionable for opening night, but reading between the lines, it seems likely that the third-year forward misses multiple games to begin the season.