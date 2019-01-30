Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will be game-time call
Kuzma (hip) went through a full practice Wednesday, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Kuzma took full contact and said afterward that it's the best he's felt over the last few days. The second-year forward has missed each of the last two games with a strained left hip, but he's hoping to get back on the floor for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers. The plan is for Kuzma to go through shootaround and pregame warmups before a final call is made.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...