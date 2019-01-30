Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will be game-time call

Kuzma (hip) went through a full practice Wednesday, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Kuzma took full contact and said afterward that it's the best he's felt over the last few days. The second-year forward has missed each of the last two games with a strained left hip, but he's hoping to get back on the floor for Thursday's matchup with the Clippers. The plan is for Kuzma to go through shootaround and pregame warmups before a final call is made.