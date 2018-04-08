Kuzma (ankle) will sit out Sunday's game against the Jazz, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.

Kuzma sprained his ankle during Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves, limiting the rookie to just 18 minutes overall. With the Lakers well out of playoff contention, they'll be cautious with Kuzma and as a result, he'll sit out Sunday's contest for rest and recovery. With Brandon Ingram (concussion) also still out, the Lakers are going to turn to Josh Hart to enter the starting five. Look for Kuzma to shoot for a return ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockets.