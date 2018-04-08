Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will be held out Sunday
Kuzma (ankle) will sit out Sunday's game against the Jazz, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.
Kuzma sprained his ankle during Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves, limiting the rookie to just 18 minutes overall. With the Lakers well out of playoff contention, they'll be cautious with Kuzma and as a result, he'll sit out Sunday's contest for rest and recovery. With Brandon Ingram (concussion) also still out, the Lakers are going to turn to Josh Hart to enter the starting five. Look for Kuzma to shoot for a return ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Questionable Sunday vs. Utah•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will not return Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Leads all scorers in OT win•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Pours in 26 points Monday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Trouble finding net Sunday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-doubles in return to starting five•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....