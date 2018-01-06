Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will come off bench Friday
Kuzma will shift into a bench role for Friday's game against the Hornets, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
The Lakers have really struggled of late, losing their last eight games in a row. For that reason, coach Luke Walton will change up the lineup a bit, going with Julius Randle and Brook Lopez as the starters at power forward and center, respectively, while bringing Kuzma off the bench. That being said, Kuzma will still likely see hefty minutes, so the move to the bench shouldn't cost him much playing time, if any at all.
