Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will draw start Saturday
Kuzma will draw the start Saturday with Anthony Davis (back) out, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Kuzma started Friday against the Mavericks and put forth a strong performance, tallying 26 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes. He will likely be called upon to carry a heavy scoring load again Saturday, as LeBron James (illness) and Danny Green (hip) are both out Saturday in addition to Davis.
