Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will have minutes monitored
Kuzma (quad) will have his minutes monitored for Wednesday's game against the Thunder and possibly for more games moving forward, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports. According to coach Luke Walton: "... We will keep an eye out to see if he is looking like he is fatiguing out there and monitor those minutes going forward... I think it is fighting through the fatigue and schedule that we have been playing more than the quad."
Before Monday's 18-minute outing, Kuzma was playing 38.8 minutes per game since Dec. 22 and wasn't performing particularly well. Over that six-game stretch, he was shooting just 36.4 percent from the field on 18.3 attempts per game. In his 28 appearances prior, he was shooting 50.7 percent from the field on 13.2 attempts per game while averaging 31.2 minutes. While Kuzma has been dealing with a quad bruise as of late, it doesn't appear that's the main concern of coach Walton. As a result, there seems to be a strong possibility we see a reduced workload for the rookie moving forward.
