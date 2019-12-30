Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will have minutes restriction
Kuzma (ankle) will be limited to around 28 minutes in Sundays game against Dallas, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Kuzma was probable coming in, and the Lakers will be careful not to over-extend his workload as he deals with an ankle injury. Kuzma played 30 minutes in Saturday's win over Porltand and put up 20-plus points for the second consecutive game.
