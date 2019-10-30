Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will make season debut Friday

Kuzma (ankle) will make his season debut Friday against the Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Left ankle inflammation has been bothering Kuzma, but he went through practice in the G League on Wednesday and things apparently went well. Charania notes than Kuzma will be "eased back into" the Lakers rotation, and it will be interesting to see how much he plays with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard getting frontcourt minutes. Kuzma still projects to be fantasy relevant given his scoring ability, but it's possible he sees south of 30 minutes per game this season.