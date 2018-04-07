Kuzma will not return to Friday's tilt against the Timberwolves due to a mild left ankle sprain, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma suffered the injury during the first half, but still atempted to play through it in the third quarter. However, the Lakers have ultimately opted to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the contest. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.