Kuzma will miss the final three games of the season due to a sprained left ankle, a disappointing end to a promising rookie campaign. Kuzma averaged 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in just over 31 minutes per game through 77 contests (37 starts) this season, cementing himself as a key cog in the Lakers' young rotation.