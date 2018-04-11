Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will not return this season
Kuzma (ankle) will miss the final two games of the season, Mike Trudell of Lakers' official site reports.
Kuzma will miss the final three games of the season due to a sprained left ankle, a disappointing end to a promising rookie campaign. Kuzma averaged 16.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in just over 31 minutes per game through 77 contests (37 starts) this season, cementing himself as a key cog in the Lakers' young rotation.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....