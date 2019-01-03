Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will not return Wednesday

Kuzma (back) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma suffered the injury in the first half of Wednesday's game, unable to return in the second half. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope started the second half in his place, and could stay in the starting five if Kuzma is forced to miss more action. The Lakers' next game is Friday against the Knicks, and Kuzma should be considered questionable for that game at this time.