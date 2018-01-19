Kuzma (hand) has been cleared to play Friday against the Pacers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Kuzma landed on the injury report with a sprained finger on his non-shooting hand, but the issue is only minor and won't cost him any time. The 22-year-old has seen a reduction in minutes in the month of January, averaging just 26.3 per game, nearly eight fewer minutes than he averaged in December. The rookie has still been productive -- 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game -- though he's in a bit of a shooting slump, hitting only 38.7 percent of his field goals and 29.8 percent of his threes over the last nine games.