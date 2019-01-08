Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will play Monday

Kuzma (back) will play in Monday's game against the Mavericks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Kuzma was a game-time decision for Sunday's game, however was a late scratch for that contest. He missed the previous two and a half games with a lower back bruise, however he is feeling well enough to go Monday. He will likely jump back into the starting five.

More News
Our Latest Stories