Kuzma (hip) will play Tuesday against the Pistons, Serena Winters of LakersNation.com reports.

Kuzma has been dealing with hip contusion over the past few days but will push past the injury and take the court Tuesday night. Expect the rookie to resume his normal role off the bench -- as he is averaging 27.7 minutes a contest.

