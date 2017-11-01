Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will play Tuesday vs. Pistons
Kuzma (hip) will play Tuesday against the Pistons, Serena Winters of LakersNation.com reports.
Kuzma has been dealing with hip contusion over the past few days but will push past the injury and take the court Tuesday night. Expect the rookie to resume his normal role off the bench -- as he is averaging 27.7 minutes a contest.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Pistons•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Double-double off bench Friday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Contributes 15 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Puts up 20 off bench in loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Struggles with shot in preseason finale•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Co-leads bench in preseason loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...