Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will play vs. Chicago

Kuzma (ankle) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Kuzma made it through a full practice Monday, and his ankle evidently responded well. He's missed the last two contests since rolling his ankle against the Clippers, but he'll provide his team with some much-needed scoring and figures to start. As a result, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's playing time is likely to take a hit.