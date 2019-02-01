Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will play vs. Clippers
Kuzma (hip) has been cleared to take the court Thursday against Los Angeles, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Kuzma was handed a questionable tag heading into Thursday's contest, but the Lakers will be relieved to have both Lebron James and Kuzma back in the mix for the first time in over a month. Kuzma was averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his last five contests before suffering the hip injury.
