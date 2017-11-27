Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will return to bench Monday
Kuzma will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
With Larry Nance Jr. (thumb) returning to the starting lineup, Kuzma will head back to his role off the bench after being a member of the starting five in those last 11 games. Kuzma proved his worth in that time, averaging 18.1 points across 35.6 minutes per game, so he likely won't see much of a dip in minutes given his production as of late.
