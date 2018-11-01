Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Will start Wednesday
Kuzma will draw the start on Wednesday against the Mavericks.
The Lakers look to be adding a little more size to the lineup to matchup better against Dallas. It seems as though the move is just temporary, and that the Lakers will continue to fluctuate between Kuzma and Josh Hart based on the opponent.
More News
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Another productive spot start•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Ties for game-high scoring total in OT loss•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: In starting lineup Monday•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Scuffles with shot in opener•
-
Lakers' Kyle Kuzma: Posts 19 points in start•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...