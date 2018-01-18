Kuzma sprained his left metacarpal phalangeal joint during Wednesday's game against the Thunder and will not return, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, but the Lakers were comfortably behind, so it's possible the decision to rule him out for the remainder of the contest was precautionary. More should be known once he's further evaluated. Kuzma recorded seven points (3-9 FG) 1-5 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal prior to exiting with the injury.