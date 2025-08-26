Kelley agreed to a training camp contract with the Lakers on Monday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Kelley will compete for a spot on the Lakers' regular-season roster during training camp. The big man appeared in 11 regular-season outings (two starts) between the Mavericks and Pelicans last season, averaging 3.1 points and 3.5 rebounds across 11.5 minutes per game. The Oregon State product spent most of the 2024-25 campaign with the G League's South Bay Lakers, during which he averaged 11.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.5 assists across 26.7 minutes per game in 32 outings.