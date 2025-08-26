Kelley agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers on Monday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Kelley will join the Lakers for training camp and will get the opportunity to compete for a spot on the 15-man roster or a two-way slot, though Los Angeles will retain his G League rights in the event that he gets waived before the start of the regular season. The big man appeared in 11 games between the Mavericks and Pelicans in 2024-25, averaging 3.1 points and 3.5 rebounds across 11.5 minutes per game.