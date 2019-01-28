Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Another productive second-unit effort
Stephenson poured in 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes in the Lakers' 116-102 win over the Suns on Sunday.
Stephenson's scoring tally led the Lakers bench and represented the mercurial veteran's second double-digit point tally of the last four games. Stephenson was a bit more aggressive than usual on the offensive end with the Lakers missing Kyle Kuzma (hip), LeBron James (groin) and Lonzo Ball (ankle). His 10 shot attempts marked only his third time hitting double digits in that category during January, and the fifth instance in which he accomplished the feat since the beginning of November.
