Stephenson tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 loss to the Spurs.

Stephenson produced his third consecutive strong effort, finishing with 14 points to go with nine rebounds. He has benefitted from the absence of Brandon Ingram (suspension), staking his claim for more regular playing time. Ingram will return in the next game and it will be interesting to see how Stephenson is used once the full roster is back together. He does have the ability to contribute across the board on any given night but despite these most recent outings, he is still more of a deeper league option.