Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Available to play Friday
Stephenson (toe) is available to play in Friday's game against Brooklyn, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Stephenson's will make his return after missing the past six games due to a sprained left toe. In 61 appearances prior to the injury, the veteran guard had been averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 15.6 minutes per game.
