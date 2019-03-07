Stephenson (toe) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Stephenson is set to return from a three-game absence due to a left toe sprain. Across 60 appearances this season, the veteran wing's averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 15.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories