Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Available to play Wednesday
Stephenson (toe) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Stephenson is set to return from a three-game absence due to a left toe sprain. Across 60 appearances this season, the veteran wing's averaging 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 15.7 minutes.
