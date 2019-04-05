Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Back to bench
Stephenson will come off the bench Thursday night against Golden State.
Stephenson will serve as a reserve after starting three of the last four contests for the Lakers. Alex Caruso enters the starting lineup at shooting guard while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets the nod at small forward.
More News
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Struggles in start•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Will start Sunday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Random double-double Friday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Serviceable line in spot start•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Productive in return to action•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.