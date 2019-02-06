Stephenson posted 13 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Lakers' 136-94 loss to the Pacers.

Stephenson posted one of the Lakers' better stat lines on the day but he didn't really elevate the play of those around him, as Los Angeles was a minus-24 during his time on the court. The 28-year-old has now put up double-digit points in three straight games, but LeBron James rested for one of those contests and the blowout nature of Tuesday's contest artificially deflated the starters' minutes. It's tough to count on Stephenson delivering consistently useful numbers now that the Lakers have most of their key rotation options on the wing available.