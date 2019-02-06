Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Cleans up at charity stripe
Stephenson posted 13 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 28 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Lakers' 136-94 loss to the Pacers.
Stephenson posted one of the Lakers' better stat lines on the day but he didn't really elevate the play of those around him, as Los Angeles was a minus-24 during his time on the court. The 28-year-old has now put up double-digit points in three straight games, but LeBron James rested for one of those contests and the blowout nature of Tuesday's contest artificially deflated the starters' minutes. It's tough to count on Stephenson delivering consistently useful numbers now that the Lakers have most of their key rotation options on the wing available.
More News
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Leading source of second-unit offense•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Another productive second-unit effort•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Offensive force off bench•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Productive with second unit•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Drops 17 points off the bench•
-
Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Contributes offensively off bench in win•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...