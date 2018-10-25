Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Close to triple-double Wednesday
Stephenson had 23 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 131-113 victory over the Suns.
In one of the more surprising performances of the season, Stephenson was dominant in Wednesday's comfortable victory. Put this one down to recent player suspensions and the opponent, and you have a recipe for success for the journeyman. The Lakers will face a much tougher opposition Thursday when they host the undefeated Nuggets. If we can see a performance like this again from Stephenson, then we might have to at least rethink things a little.
