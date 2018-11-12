Lakers' Lance Stephenson: Contributes offensively off bench in win
Stephenson produced 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal across 15 minutes in the Lakers' 107-106 win over the Hawks on Sunday.
Stephenson mustered his best scoring total since Oct. 29 while draining a season high in threes. The nine-year veteran's minutes have been stuck in the teens in six of his last seven games, putting a cap on his overall production. Stephenson is undoubtedly capable of strong scoring and rebounding contributions whenever he has enough playing time, but the uncertainty on that front limits his current fantasy viability to deeper formats and as a DFS dart throw.
